Three people have been arrested following a hit and run in Brampton which left a teenager in hospital.

A sky-blue Audi collided with a pedestrian on Carlisle Road at around 4:24pm on Friday 19 August.

The driver failed to stop at the scene.

Following an investigation, three males from the local area were arrested in connection with the incident.

The 19-year-old male pedestrian remains in hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers from Cumbria Police have asked any witnesses to get in touch.