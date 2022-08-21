Motorcyclist, 41, dies in A7 crash in Scottish Borders

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

Police were called to the road near Stow around 7:55pm on Friday 19 August, to an incident involving a black Suzuki motorbike and white Scania flatbed truck.

Emergency services arrived and a 41-year-old man, who had been riding the motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not hurt. The road was closed for around six hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place. Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died in this crash.

"Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police. "I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers."Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3553 of Friday, 19 August 2022.