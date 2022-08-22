Credit: The event hasn't been held since the outbreak of coronavirus.

One of the highlights in south west Scotland's calendar made its comeback for the first time since 2019.

The Galloway Country Fair was held over the weekend attracting thousands of people from all over the region and beyond.

People can camp at the site on Drumlanrig Castle grounds which attracts people from around the country.

It hasn't been held since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Estate Manager Anna Fergusson said: "They're all saying it's great to be back. We have people from far and wide.

"Locals but also people camping - some first timers but those regulars who are just glad to be back on Drumlanrig ground again."

As well as events that celebrate countryside life, including the lamb national, there's also a family area and local craft and art producers.