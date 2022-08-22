Residents and businesses across Dumfries and Galloway will be showing their support for Ukraine on Ukrainian Independence Day.

On Wednesday 24 August Ukrainian flags will be flown on civic buildings across the region including in Annan, Dumfries, Kirkcudbright and Stranraer.

Council Offices will also be lit blue and yellow.

The Community Planning Partnership Board suggest that people could make their own blue and yellow Ukrainian flag. This could be put in their windows to show their support for the country.

Local hotels, private hosts/sponsors and guests are all planning to make Ukrainian dishes.

The new Ukrainian café at the Crichton will also be open for anyone to come and enjoy their menu of British and Ukrainian dishes.

Councillor Stephen Thompson said: “The response from local people and the Scottish Government has been amazing and demonstrates the compassion that our country has for people facing a humanitarian crisis.

"Over 250 private hosts and sponsors in our region have offered accommodation, and we know that guests who have already arrived here have experienced a warm welcome and are enjoying Dumfries and Galloway with all it has to offer.”

Councillor Lind Dorward added: “We are expecting to have over 600 Ukrainian Guests living in this area for some time – from Stranraer to Langholm and Kirkconnel to Gretna – we have been extremely impressed by their determination to seek employment, improve their English, integrate and positively impact on our communities.

"We look forward to their ongoing positive contribution to our schools, businesses and communities, which promotes this regions commitment to inclusiveness and will assist our economy to thrive .”

Nick Morris, Chair of NHS D&G and Vice-Chair of the Community Planning Partnership added: “Over 20 partners have all come together to make the Guests feel welcome and support the private hosts/sponsors.

"Different agencies have brought their professional skills into play and a whole team of volunteers are ensuring that the arrival of the Guests and their health and wellbeing is as good as it can be, despite difficult circumstances. Partnership working at its very best.“

