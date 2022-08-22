New flood defences installed for flats in Kendal

New flood defences at flats in Kendal have now been installed.

The defences are part of multi-million-pound flood risk management scheme which, when completed, are thought to improve flood protection for over 1,400 homes and 1,100 businesses across Kendal.

Environment Agency Area Flood Risk Manager, Stewart Mounsey said: “The completion of the flood defences at Waterside Flats is a further milestone towards protecting more homes and businesses from flooding.

"We would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while this work was carried out.

“The Kendal flood scheme is complex, and we have our dedicated Information Hub open every Tuesday and Thursday between 10am and 4.30pm where the Environment Agency and contractors are on hand to answer any questions about the scheme.”

The new flood defences at the Waterside Flats are clad in natural, locally sourced stone and landscaping and planting around the defences will take place in the Autumn.

A range of shrubs and plants will provide a diverse habitat for local wildlife.

A flood wall is also under construction currently which will provide protection to properties at Sand Aire House, Lambrigg Terrace and Melrose Place.

Preparations have also begun for the construction of glass panel flood defences at Stramongate Bridge to Gooseholme Park and along Aynam Road and at Waterside.

The panels will allow the community to retain their view of the river.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...