Northern rail is urging parents to check what they can save on their children's train tickets to school ahead of the new term in September.

The train operator has teamed-up with 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges to offer a special season ticket which can offer up to 75% off the normal adult fare.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Parents can save hundreds of pounds per year by investing in an Education Season Ticket at the start of the academic year.

“They will also be able to be rest assured their child will always have the means to get to and from school – and they will not have to scramble around for the train fare each morning.”

On some routes in Cumbria, the rail service say parents can save as much as £227 per year.

Education Season Tickets offer unlimited travel between two stations and are valid seven days a week. They can also be used at weekends and during the holidays.

