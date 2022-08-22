Two teenagers charged with attempted murder following incident in Brampton

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a collision in Brampton on the afternoon of the 19th of August.

It happened on Carlisle Road just before half past four and involved a Sky-Blue Audi and a pedestrian.

Two 15 year old boys are due to appear before Carlisle Magistrates court.

A third person arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

The 19-year-old male pedestrian has been released from hospital.