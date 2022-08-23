'Hizzy' memorial motorbike run returns to Hawick for 18th year

The annual Steve (Hizzy) Hislop memorial motorbike run returns to Hawick for the first time since covid, this weekend.

Launched in 2003, the run was set up to honour Borders motorbike racing legend Steve Hislop and to raise funds for worthy causes.

The event, which attracts motorcyclists from across the UK, was last staged in 2019 and returns on Sunday 28 August for the 18th year.

Mr Hislop won the TT Races on the Isle of Man 11 times and was British superbike champion twice.

He died in a helicopter accident near Teviothead in 2003, aged 41.

The memorial run will start from Denholm Green at 10am and pass Southdean and Chesters, where the Hislop family lived and where Mr Hislop's dad Sandy and brother Garry had their joiner workshop.

Riders are expected back at Denholm Green at around 2:30pm.

There will be no official fundraising this year but stickers will be sold for a donation of £3.

There will also be buckets at Denholm Green to throw in any spare change.

The proceeds from the stickers sale will help Hawick lad, Les Jarvis, who was involved in a serious accident in April.

The money will be used to make adaptions to his home.

