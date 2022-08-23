Police appealing for witnesses after man was killed by a car in Carlisle

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed by a car in Carlisle.

Officers received report of a collision between a Silver Ford MPV and a pedestrian on the A596, Bank End near Thursby at 5:35am on Sunday 21 August.The pedestrian, a local 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Officers are appealing to motorists who were travelling along the A596 between Thursby and Wigton on Sunday 21 August between 1am and 5:30am to get in touch if they saw any pedestrians along their route.

Cumbria Police have particular interest in a taxi driver who may have seen the pedestrian around the junction of the A596/B5302.

This is the first junction into Wigton if travelling from the Thursby/Carlisle direction on the A596, at around 3am.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the police by email or calling 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...