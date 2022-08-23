A serving Ministry of Defence firearms officer has has admitted to possessing child abuse images on electronic equipment.

Andrew Stevenson, was found with over 160 indecent images of children by police at his South Cumbria home.

The 24-year-old must now sign the sex offenders’ register following his conviction for three offences committed last year.

Cumbria Police carried out a search at Stevenson's address in Ulverston on 17 August 2021, after receiving information concerning indecent images of youngsters.

Stevenson was found to live alone at the property.

At Carlisle Magistrates Court on Monday 22 August, Prosecutor George Shelley said: “During the search, officers seized an iPhone, iPad, a desktop computer along with removable storage devices.

"An indecent video of children was found on the iPhone.

"Examination thereafter recovered indecent images of children in category A, B and C.”

The court heard 94 of the illegal photographs were classed in category A — the most serious.

Thirty-seven others were classed in category B and 34 more in category C.

Mr Shelley said: “Mr Stevenson is a serving, authorised firearms officer based in Barrow-in-Furness.”

Stevenson provided a prepared statement when interviewed, followed by “no comment” answers.

During a short hearing, Stevenson, now of West Park Crescent, Kilmaurs, admitted to three charges of making indecent photographs of a child.

The court was told that Stevenson was previously a man of good character.

His case was committed by the district judge, John Temperley, to Carlisle Crown Court, where he is due to be sentenced by a judge on 19 September.

In the meantime, a probation service background report was requested, and Stevenson was granted bail on two conditions.

They are: not to have unsupervised contact with any person aged under 18; and not to live in any address where there is someone aged under 18.

As a result of his conviction, Stevenson must now sign the sex offenders’ register as part of strict notification requirements.

He must report to a local police station within three days and provide information which includes his name, date of birth and address.

A Ministry of Defence source confirmed that Stevenson is a serving member of the MoD police force, that he is currently suspended from duty and is likely to face a gross misconduct hearing in due course.

