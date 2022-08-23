Two 15-year-old boys have appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a pedestrian who was injured after a collision involving a car in Brampton.

Police lodged an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage following an incident which was reported at around 4:20pm on Friday 19 August.

This incident happened on Carlisle Road, Brampton, and involved a sky blue Audi and a pedestrian.

That pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as “not believed to be life-threatening”. He was later discharged.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance had attended the scene, with a cordon put in place on Carlisle Road while enquiries were conducted.

At Carlisle Youth Court on Tuesday 23 August, two 15-year-old boys from north Cumbria appeared in the dock.

Sitting side-by-side, they listened to a legal advisor state that it was alleged they had attempted to murder Harvey Oliver on 19 August.

During a 50-minute hearing in front of a district judge, both boys spoke to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses. Relatives of the pair were also present in court.

After some legal submissions, one solicitor indicated there would be no plea by his client to the attempted murder allegation. A lawyer acting for the other teenager indicated a plea of not guilty.

Pam Ward, prosecuting, gave an outline of the allegations. Mrs Ward told how members of the public had helped provide medical care in the aftermath to the injured man — then aged 19 and now 20.

He was said to have sustained a fracture to the base of his skull.

After hearing the prosecutor’s outline the district judge, John Temperley, concluded that the case should be sent to Carlisle Crown Court.

The two teens are due to appear there in front of a judge on 27 September.

In the meantime, one boy was granted bail on strict conditions by the district judge, who is due to rule on a bail application made on behalf of the second boy later today.

Police said a third male was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in the aftermath of Friday’s incident and had been released on police bail.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online via or by calling 101.

