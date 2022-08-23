Wainwright's Coast to Coast walk set for £5.6 million upgrade

The popular Coast to Coast walk St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire is in line for a £5.6 million upgrade.

Natural England, alongside the Lake District, North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks as well as Cumbria and North Yorkshire County Councils will all work to improve the 197 mile stretch.

Improvements set to be made include:

Making the path more accessible for people of different abilities. This could include removing stiles and using accessible gates where possible.

Higher quality signage, way-marking, path surfaces and infrastructure consistently across the whole route.

Circular paths and link routes to make the trail more accessible for those interested in taking shorter walks.

Promoting the route to create new opportunities for international and domestic tourism.

Work with local businesses to ensure they are aware of the potential economic opportunities of the route.

The plans for the path will be carried out over three years with the upgraded path expected to open in 2025.

The route will also be given National Trail status which will see it recorded on Ordnance Survey maps in its entirety for the first time.

It is intended that the new National Trail will closely follow the existing route.

Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England, said: "Once established the Coast to Coast National Trail will allow many different types of users, with a range of abilities and backgrounds, to connect with nature on this iconic walking route whilst also bringing the benefits of tourism and other business to communities along the trail.

"Those who live nearby but may not currently access the countryside on their doorsteps will also have the chance to use the Trail for local and longer circular walks."

Television presenter Julia Bradbury said: "I’m so pleased that this well-trodden route is to become an official national trail.

"Having walked the walk (and talked the talk), and promoted its virtues on TV and in print, I know exactly why it is one of the great Alfred Wainwright’s most popular routes.

"Taking in the magical Lake District, to the heights of the peaks and the rolling landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales and Moors - it is just stunning.

"I hope that this improved path and more local routes will inspire everyone to get walking and enjoy it in all its glory."

The route was first devised by Alfred Wainwright, a well known fell walker and author, and his route guidebook was published in 1973.

Commenting on his route, Mr Wainwright once said: "Surely there cannot be a finer itinerary for a long-distance walk."

The long-distance route, noted by Wainwright for its scenic beauty, passes through the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors crossing through three National Parks and the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Eric Robson OBE DL, chairman of The Wainwright Society: "The designation of Wainwright’s Coast to Coast Walk as a National Trail has long been one of the Society’s ambitions.

"The Walk is one of the country’s most popular long-distance routes, and helps support businesses and jobs from St Bees to Robin Hood’s Bay, including in some of the north’s most sparsely populated rural communities.

"We very much welcome, therefore, the news that the route will become a new National Trail."

The path is currently walked in its entirety by around 6,000 people every year, generating approximately £7 million for the local economy, despite its unofficial status.

The route also includes Iron Age hill forts, medieval castles and the village of Ingleby Cross, which is thought to date back to the 10th century.

