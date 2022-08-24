An award-winning mountain rescue dog has died after years saving lives across Cumbria.

Skye served as part of the Lake District Mountain Rescue Searchdogs for 11 years before retiring in 2020.

The long-serving rescue dog died on Saturday 20 August.

Her handler John Leadbetter said the death of his "mountain buddy" was a "true companion" that left a big void in his household.

Skye served with handler John Leadbetter with numerous search and rescue teams throughout the Lake District Credit: PDSA and Stuart Walker via Lake District Mountain Rescue Searchdogs

Announcing the news on the Lake District Mountain Rescue Searchdogs Facebook page, Mr Leadbetter described his "tear drenched keyboard and shaky hands" when writing the news.

Hundreds of people commented on the post paying tribute to Skye adding thanks for her service.

One person commented: "Stand down now Skye, your fabulous career on earth is done. Run free over the bridge and keep searching!"

While another said: "What a tribute to an amazing dog. Skye had the most fulfilled life that any dog could have."

Following her retirement two years ago, Skye was awarded the PDSA Order of Merit which is also known as 'the animals OBE'. It recognised her distinguished career with Mountain Search and Rescue Teams throughout the Lake District.

Skye was the first Mountain Rescue Searchdog to receive this accolade.

Handler John Leadbetter said Skye's death has left a "big void" in his household. Credit: PDSA and Stuart Walker via Lake District Mountain Rescue Searchdogs

The decision to put Skye to sleep was made by handler Mr Leadbetter after Skye collapsed on Saturday. Following investigations by a vet it was suspected that Skye's liver and spleen had ruptured. It was felt that an operation on Skye at her age would be too risky and it was decided she should be put down.

Mr Leadbetter said this was "as a mark of dignity, her quality of life and as a mark of respect for all those years she has looked after the human aspect of her life."

Skye was 16 years-old when she died wearing her green Graded Searchdog Tag and Searchdog Jacket.

Skye served for 11 years before retiring in September 2020. Credit: Lake District Mountain Rescue Searchdogs

Born on 2 May 2006, Skye was named after the white, off-centre ridgeline running down her nose.

She began her 'career' with the Search and Rescue Dog Association in England before serving in the Pennines and Duddon and Furness Mountain Rescue Teams.

The veteran rescuer went on to a long-service career with the Lake District Mountain Rescue Searchdogs.

Skye was known for her teamwork, reliability, strong bark and determination.

At three-years-old, Skye passed her training assessments and was awarded the Green Tag of a Graded Searchdog.

Skye not only helped on search and rescues, but according to Mr Leadbetter was a star at fundraising events and often did talks and demonstrations for WI's, ramblers and Scout groups.

During her latter years, Skye favoured the Lake District's lower searches in fields, forest and woodlands completing her final callout in Kendal on September 11 2020.

Mr Leadbetter finished his emotional tribute the long-serving dog and said: "We can take some comfort in the knowledge that, as a dog’s life goes, Skye had a pretty amazing and action packed one."