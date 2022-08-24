Businesses in South Lakeland affected by the covid pandemic but previously unable to get help can apply for support through an extended scheme.

South Lakeland District Council has over £2 million pounds to distribute through the Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF).

It is for businesses which missed out on the original business rates relief scheme or which could not adapt during the pandemic.

These could include those in the manufacturing, food distribution, wholesale or supply chain sectors.

Businesses which can apply must fulfil the following eligibility:

· Must not be eligible (or would be eligible) for the Expanded Retail Discount (covering Retail, Hospitality, and Leisure), the Nursery Discount or the Airport and Ground Operations Support Scheme.

· Not a council (including parish and county councils).

· Not entitled to either Small Business Rate Relief or Rural Rate Relief granted at 100 per cent.

· Not entitled to mandatory relief (80%) and discretionary top up of 20% which is funded through business rates retention.

· The hereditament is treated as occupied by the council.

· The ratepayer confirms that they have been adversely affected by the pandemic and have been unable to adequately adapt to that impact.

· The ratepayer is not subject to subsidy control.

Councillor Robin Ashcroft, from South Lakeland District Council, said: "We have had a good response to the South Lakeland Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund but there are eligible businesses who have not applied.

"For this reason, I would urge anybody operating a business which they think fits the criteria for support through this scheme to check our website and apply."

The deadline for applications closes on 4 September.

