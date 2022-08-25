People are being warned to watch out for new parking restrictions along a busy road in the Lake District ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Tourists and residents in Borrowdale have been told that double yellow lines will be installed on the B5289.

Cumbria County Council said the measures are being brought in due to persistent and problematic parking which could pose a safety hazard for emergency vehicles.

Double yellow lines will be painted on both sides of the carriageway for nearly a mile.

The work started on the evening of Wednesday 24 August and is to continue between 8pm and 6am on Thursday and Friday. A full road closure will be in place to minimise disruption.

Double yellow lines will also be installed on a short stretch of the U2222 Watendlath Road immediately after the junction with the B5289.

Councillor Keith Little, of Cumbria County Council's highways and transport, said: “Borrowdale has several parking issues, especially during the tourist season, that need to be addressed.

“As a community, we all have a responsibility to keep our roads and footpaths safe. We hope that installing these double yellow lines, will help to keep Borrowdale's roads safe for all its users."

He added: “We welcome all visitors to this part of the Lake District but ask that everyone parks responsibly."

