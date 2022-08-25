Play Brightcove video

Watch James Mahon's video report

Police in the South of Scotland are warning people to stay away from the site of a burnt out building.

According to residents in Dumfries, people are breaking into the site of St Benedict's Convent, on Maxwell Street, despite it being extensively fire-damaged.

A huge fire broke out at around 2.30am on 9 August 2022. Credit: Steve Laird

The historic landmark was largely destroyed after a fire broke out on 9 August.

Nine engines and 65 firefighters were sent to the convent to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and in the two weeks since, people have reportedly broken in during the day and at night.

Play Brightcove video

Credit 33 Air Solutions, taken on 9 August

People are now being warned of the risk of trespassing at the nine-acre site, overlooking the River Nith.

Resident Neil Whitelaw said: "It was bad enough when it was okay but, I don't know what state it is in now. There's a massive health and safety issue and they need to try and keep the kids out."

Gedvile Bartasiunate believes there needs to be stronger punishments for those breaking the law.

She told ITV Border: "The convent has been vandalised multiple times now, it's just feral teenagers and nobody accounts for them.

"They should get a few hundred hours community service, to know what they have done, to repair damages and stuff, they just get slap on the wrist and repeat again."

The convent on Maxwell St has been fenced off after being seriously damaged following the fire earlier this month. Credit: ITV Border

Billy Hewitson owns the convent and had wanted to return the historic building to its previous role as a school before it burnt down.

He said the recent events were "so disappointing" and now has to wait for on an engineer's report on the damage throughout the site.

The now derelict building, on Corbelly Hill, was the setting for the 2002 film The Magdalene Sisters.

Listen to ITV News' What you Need to Know Podcast: