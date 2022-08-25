Extra provisions are being put in place to help the most vulnerable people living in the Scottish Borders amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

A support package of over £1 million was backed by members of the Scottish Borders Council as inflation rates hit record levels.

At a meeting on Thursday 25 August, the council agreed to use some its reserves to protect households facing financial challenges due to the increasing costs of food and energy.

There will be £585,000 made available immediately.

This will include over £235,000 for warm clothing payments of £100 going to each child entitled to either free school meals or clothing grants.

Overall approximately 2,350 children in the Borders will benefit from the funding.

Another £150,000 will go to organisations like the Citizen's Advice Bureau and Changeworks. This is because they help to support those struggling with resources on energy advice, money advice and budgeting.

The Scottish Welfare fund will get around £100,000 and £50,000 will be put towards the Discretionary Housing Payment.

The support packages being put into place have been possible due to the council coming in nearly £1.5million under budget during the last financial year.

These savings were then placed in the council's reserve fund.

Tweeddale East Councillor, Robin Tatler, described the response as "comprehensive" but that more needed to be done.

He said: "I'm really proud that when we have a crisis, whether it be weather-related or the pandemic, we as a community and as a council have responded superbly.

"Where help is needed, help will be given to people. We may need to find more funding, we don't know what the national response is going to be."

Elaine Thornton-Nicol is the opposition councillor and represents Selkirshire. She champions older people and added that further help was available for older people, but was not currently being accessed.

Ms Thornton-Nicol said: "Approximately £4.9m of pension credits are not claimed in the Scottish Borders, £4.9m which could go into older people's pockets and could have a huge impact."

