An award-winning festival in Cumbria is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the county this bank holiday weekend.

Solfest, in Silloth, near Wigton, started on Thursday 25 August and up to 10 thousand people are expected to attend the event which runs until Sunday evening.

The 2022 line-up includes The Charlatans, Orbital and the Levellers.

The family-friendly music and arts festival has gone from strength to strength since it was founded in 2003. It was featured in The Guardian's Top Festivals by the Sea for 2021.

This year the event between the Lake District and the Solway Coast is benefitting from a £175,000 boost from the Cultural Recovery Fund which was awarded to help it recover from the pandemic.

Unlike other festivals, it has a 12am mainstage curfew, and a 24-hour licensed arena.

The grassroots Cumbrian festival at the North Lakes Country Park has nine stages for different music, comedy and theatrical acts, in addition to international kite flying and laser shows.

The full line up includes:

The Charlatans

Seasick Steve

The Zutons

Ash

Pendulum

Orbital

Gentleman's

Dub Club

Dutty Moonshine Big Band

Rave Circus Unit Slamboree

Sugarhill Gang (USA)

Fruitbats (USA)

The Blue Stones (Canada)

Buffalo Nichols (USA)

Baskery (Sweden)

Jah Wobble

Smoove and Turrell

The God of Hellfire

Arthur Brown

