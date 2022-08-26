A bridge that was closed due to resurfacing work near Penrith has reopened ahead of schedule.

The £480,000 worth of improvements at Langwathby Bridge on the A686 include strengthening the bridge supports across the River Eden.

Work started on Monday 25 July to improve the condition of the bridge and road surface through the village.

Cumbria County Council expected the work to take eight weeks, but it was finished in half the time.

Businesses in the village say trade has suffered by the closure but are pleased work was completed early.

Cumbria Highways thanked residents, businesses and visitors for their patience during the closure.