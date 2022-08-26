A court has heard how a man brandished a hammer after his car was damaged with a metal pole during an argument on a residential Carlisle road.

Jonathan Farrell, 39, and his partner had driven to an address on Weardale Road at at around 10:50am on 1 June.

They went to speak to the woman who lived there when an argument broke out.

The woman's ex-partner brought out a metal pole and used it to strike the windscreen of Farrell's Ford Mondeo.

In response, Farrell took a black-handled hammer out of his car and waved it towards the other man.

The woman tried to break up the trouble as someone nearby called the emergency services.

Mobile phone footage of the incident showed Farrell driving away from the scene with the vehicle’s windscreen shattered.

Farrell pleaded guilty to a public order charge.

Giving mitigation, Chris Toms, said the defendant had lost his temper and shouted abuse but only after being the victim of “unexpected” hostility.

“He was clearly defending himself, his property and his partner at that point,” said Mr Toms of the hammer being brandished.

Farrell, of Stanhope Road, Carlisle, was fined £120.

The other man involved failed to show for his court hearing after being charged with an alleged Public Order Act offence

A warrant was issued by a district judge for his arrest.