Appeal following death of walker at Surprise View

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a walker yesterday on Surprise View, Borrowdale.

Police were called to the incident at 6:13pm yesterday (26th Aug), to the report of a walker having fallen.

A woman in her 70’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was wearing an orange dress with a mustard orange cardigan and an orange bag.

Police, ambulance, Mountain Rescue and HeliMed attended the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area around this time, who saw the walker and her family walking.

Police would especially like to make contact with an female adult walker and a group of four other adult walkers who witnessed the incident and waited with the family for a period of time.