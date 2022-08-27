Family pay tribute to "much-loved" man who died following A596 collision

The family of 39-year-old Bradley Hickman, who died in a crash last week, say they are devastated by his sudden passing.

The collision happened on Sunday 21st August on the A596, Bank End near Thursby.

Mr Hickman’s family have paid tribute to his life.

They said: “Bradley was a much-loved brother, father and partner. He was a talented plaster by trade and was always willing to help anyone.“He was such a lively character with a great sense of humour and his heart was always in the right place.

“Bradley will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Officers continue an appeal to motorists who were travelling along the A596 between Thursby and Wigton on Sunday 21st August between 1am and 5:30am to get in touch if they saw any pedestrians along their route.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Cumbria Police.