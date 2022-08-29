Dan Bewley into Speedway Grand Prix medal contention after two wins in a row

West Cumbrian speedway star Dan Bewley has surged into Grand Prix medal contention after victory in Round 7 of the competition in Poland.

The 23-year-old's success in Wroclaw comes a fortnight after he finished first in Round 6 in Cardiff, becoming the first British rider since 2007 to win a Grand Prix round on home soil.

Bewley's latest win makes him the first rider to win multiple races in this season's competition. He is now up to third in the overall standings, with three rounds left.

It has been a remarkable rise for the man from Maryport. At the start of this season, he wasn't even supposed to be competing in the Grand Prix.

Just four years ago, he suffered a serious injury while racing for then club side Workington Comets.

Bewley told Eurosport: "Tonight was pretty unbelievable... After the win in Cardiff it became a bit more realistic but I never expected it to happen this quick.

I just tried to approach every race the same but since Cardiff a lot more people have said they are tipping me to win so maybe they know something! Dan Bewley

The Cumbrian will be hoping to carry his form into Round 8 of the Speedway Grand Prix, in Denmark on 10 September.