Milestone reached in Kendal flood defences but still a long road ahead

Flood defences at Waterside Flats in Kendal have been completed as part of the town's multi million pound flood risk management scheme.

When complete the scheme will improve flood protection to over 1400 homes and 1100 businesses. It is part of the Environment Agency's work to adapt to the changing climate leading to heavier and more intense rainfall and increased flood risk.

· Seven areas in the town that are better protected from flooding.

The scheme is part of the Environment Agency's work across the North West to adapt to our changing climate which is leading to heavier and more intense rainfall and increased flood risk.

The Environment Agency and contractors VolkerStevin have completed work on flood defences at Waterside Flats in Kendal as part of the multi-million-pound Kendal flood risk management scheme. When complete the scheme will improve flood protection to over 1,400 homes and 1,100 businesses.

The new flood defences are clad in natural, locally sourced stone with landscaping and planting around the defences will taking place in the Autumn. A range of shrubs and plants will provide a diverse habitat for this valuable riverside location.

Elsewhere in Kendal other works are underway, including the construction of a flood wall to provide increased flood protection to properties at Sand Aire House, Lambrigg Terrace and Melrose Place.

In addition, preparations have begun for the construction of glass panel flood defences at Stramongate Bridge to Gooseholme Park and along Aynam Road and at Waterside. The panels will allow the community to retain their view of the river.

Environment Agency Area Flood Risk Manager, Stewart Mounsey said:

"The completion of the flood defences at Waterside Flats is a further milestone towards protecting more homes and businesses from flooding. We would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while this work was carried out.

"The Kendal flood scheme is complex, and we have our dedicated Information Hub open every Tuesday and Thursday between 10am and 4.30pm where the Environment Agency and contractors are on hand to answer any questions about the scheme."

Work at Waterside Flats includes a new ramped access from the riverside to the residential properties as well as an improved riverside pathway.

As with all work carried out to deliver the complex Kendal flood risk management scheme, we are working to minimise the impact on local people and will continue to keep the local community updated on the works as we progress with the next stages of construction.

The Environment Agency is constructing a Flood Risk Management Scheme to better protect homes and business from flooding in the Kent catchment and improve the local environment and community amenities. Kendal is the first area to be delivered, followed by Burneside, Staveley, and Ings, and upstream measures including flood storage.

Economy

The Kendal Flood Risk Management scheme represents significant investment to protect homes, business and infrastructure from the damage caused by flooding. This is a considerable opportunity for Kendal and will lead to future investment from the private sector once the flood defences are complete. Some of this funding will go into the local supply chain and local businesses will no doubt benefit from increased trade.

European Regional Development Fund

The project is receiving £5.34 million of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The Department for Communities and Local Government is the Managing Authority for ERDF. Established by the European Union ERDF funds help local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations. For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding