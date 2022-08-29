Mountain rescue teams in Cumbria say the number of deaths in the mountains and lakes are at their highest level for at least seven years.

Two more people have died in the last few days bringing the total so far this year to 26, which is double the number in 2016.

On Friday a woman in her 70s died at the Surprise View in Borrowdale, a popular beauty spot with steep drops. Another person is understood to have died in a separate incident elsewhere yesterday, although no details have yet been released.

Richard Warren, Chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said: "Upto today we've had 26 fatalities which is a worrying statistic because it's probably the highest we've had for some considerable time and also because we're not fully through the year yet.

"A mixture of medical emergencies that have ended sadly but also watersports are coming in now and obviously climbing tragedies, whether it's climbers or walkers who decide to scramble."

He believes it could result from more people discovering the Lake District during the pandemic, when foreign travel was banned, and returning to do more, but not being aware of the risks associated with venturing into the lakes and mountains.

Mountain rescue team figures show the numbers of deaths in the last seven years where they've been called out has been:

2016 - 13

2017 - 20

2018 - 21

2019 - 17

2020 - 15

2021 - 23

2022 - 26 so far

As part of their "Adventure Smart" campaign they're encouraging people to ask themselves three questions before setting out:

Do I have the right gear?

Do I know what the weather will be like?

Am I confident that I have the knowledge and skills for the day?

Richard Warren is also encouraging people to know how to use a map and compass for navigation rather than trying to rely on mobile phones and to stay together when they venture into the mountains.

He added: "30% of rescues are avoidable, people lost or missing because they haven't got the kit and they just split up."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...