An inquest has opened in to the death of a pensioner who died after being hit by a car on the A66.

Cumbria Police say 93-year-old Jack Buckingham had broken down when he got out of his vehicle and crossed the dual carriageway stretch at Baron's Hill, near the village of Stainton.

While crossing the road he was hit by a Skoda Fabia at just after 11am on 5 August.

Mr Buckingham, was taken from the scene by an air ambulance to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment but later died.

Police said the driver of the Skoda, a man aged in his 80s from Buxton, Derbyshire, was uninjured.

The A66 was closed for several hours after the collision while officers conducted enquiries, and a public appeal was made to trace those who witnessed the incident — including the driver of a white DAF skip HGV.

In a statement released through police after the tragedy, a police spokesman said: “The family would like to extend their thanks to all those at the scene who gave their help and support; in particular the motorist who assisted Mrs Buckingham at the scene."

Formally opening an inquest into Mr Buckingham’s death, Cumbria coroner Robert Cohen said: “The circumstances reported in respect of Mr Buckingham’s death are that he was struck by a vehicle on the A66.

"It appears that the vehicle that he had been driving had stalled or broken down, and when he exited the vehicle and crossed the carriageway he was struck.

”Formal identification had been provided by Mr Buckingham’s son-in-law, a quantity surveyor."

Mr Cohen adjourned the inquest to a preliminary date of 14 February 2023.

Anyone with information relating to this incident was asked to report it online or by phoning 101.

