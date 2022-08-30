Inquest opens into death of Lake District paddle boarder

An inquest has opened into the death of a paddle boarder in the Lake District.

Olumide Favour Giwa, from Rochdale, died after getting into difficulties in Ullswater at about 1:10pm on Sunday 7 August.

Search teams were deployed after the 26-year-old's friend raised the alarm with emergency services.

Those involved in the four-day search included the coastguard, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, Maryport Inshore Rescue and members of both Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team and the North West Underwater Search Team.

Sonar equipment and aircraft were used during the operation to sweep the area and the public were asked to avoid the area as the search was carried out.

A Cumbria Constabulary spokesman confirmed on 11 August that a body had been recovered from the water.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest into Mr Giwa’s death has been formally opened by Robert Cohen at the county’s coroners’ court in Cockermouth.

Mr Cohen said: “The circumstances reported to the court is that Mr Giwa was participating in paddleboarding on Ullswater, fell into the water and that his body was discovered some time later.”

A statement had been provided by Mr Giwa’s step-father confirming formal identification, the hearing was told Mr Cohen adjourned the inquest to a preliminary date of 16 February 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...