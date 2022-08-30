Police appealing for information after multiple cars damaged West Cumbria

Police are appealing for information after cars were damaged in West Cumbria over the Bank Holiday.

Cumbria Police say the vehicles were damaged on Main Street in Egremont overnight between Sunday 28 August and early hours of Monday 29 August.

Officers say they are are keen to hear from anyone that may have dash cam footage or may have witnessed cars being damaged in the street.

Anyone with information can contact Cumbrian Police online or by calling 101.

