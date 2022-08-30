Cumbria hospitality businesses are calling for more to be done to help them with energy costs which, for some, are three or four times higher than normal.

Ye Old Fleece Inn is the oldest pub in Kendal, next year, the pub's landlord says their electricity costs will go from £44,000 to £124,000 - the best price they can find.

Chris Moss, Director of Westmorland Hospitality, said: "The most expensive was £1 per kilowatt hour so £200,000 was what they were looking at.

"It is unbelievable the costs."

Mr Moss says the business use a broker to find the best contract but they've been advised they should sign a fixed £124,000 deal because it will likely rise further.

He added: "We're seeing what happens over these next couple of weeks before we then put our pen to paper and sign our lives away.

"I think it's fascinating because the tradition of the public house was there for people to be able to come and be warm and secure when they couldn't afford their own energy bills.

"Now we're seeing that the public house can't even afford their own energy bills."

The pub business Director says a lot of people have been urging them to do other things to lower their energy costs but Mr Moss said they've done most of it.

Pubs have also found it increasingly harder to get hold of carbon dioxide because some producers say it takes too much energy to make. Credit: ITV News Border

He added: "We have two log fires; we've insulated the building; we've taken gas out of the kitchen.

"People have said about serving warm drinks but you're definitely not going to want to come to the pub if the beer's warm."

Pubs have also found it increasingly harder to get hold of carbon dioxide because some producers say it takes too much energy to make.

The leaders of six of the UK largest breweries representing the British Beer and Pub Association are also calling on the Government to intervene immediately to prevent "real and serious irreversible" damage.

They warn the billions they received through the pandemic would be wasted without more help.

They have asked for an energy price cap; frozen alcohol duty rates; reduced National Insurance contributions for employers; and business rates relief in order to stay afloat.

The Government's giving them all but the energy price cap. It said: "No government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy and other business costs, but we will continue to support the hospitality sector in navigating the months ahead."

Pub customer, Neil Telford, told ITV Border after several strokes the pub has been a lifeline.

He said: "It means a lot because without the pub I wouldn't be able to come and have friends and make new friends. This pub is one of the dynamos for me that keeps me going."

It has also been a place for fundraisers and community groups to meet.

Community Engagement Coordinator, Bernadine Davies, said: "For example we did a really successful one for Ukraine and the British Red Cross and we were able to raise £1,000 just in two and a half hours. It's a bit of a social hub isn't it, a pub? It means a lot to people."

