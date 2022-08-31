Cumbria Police release CCTV image as part of sexual assault investigation

Police have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into a sexual assault.

Cumbria Police said the incident occurred on 21 August, on Binsey View, which is a minor road from Low Garth to High Gate, Bewaldeth.

During the incident a male approached the victim and touched her chest over her clothing before leaving the area.

Police are appealing for assistance in identifying the person pictured. It is believed they were completing the Coast to Coast route.

Anyone who is able to identify the person pictured, who saw them in the Bewaldeth area at the time, or who might have dashcam footage in the area on the day of the incident should get in touch.

Cumbria Police can be contacted online or by calling 101.

