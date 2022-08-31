Police Scotland are making a fresh appeal for information about a specific car as part of investigations into the murder of retired teacher Peter Coshan.

Officers are trying to trace the movements of a Vauxhall Vectra in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland area between Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 August.

The vehicle is described as an older style, dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra, which has a 57 registration plate.

Police are urging people to think back and consider if they saw something a little odd or out of place, specifically during the hours of darkness.

Detectives believe the movements of this vehicle are central to the investigation and are appealing for the public’s help in trying to find out more about them.

Police have now released images of the vehicle they are appealing for information about. Credit: Police Scotland

Peter was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Leith, Edinburgh at about 11.50pm on Thursday 11 August and was reported missing the next day.

Peter, of Edinburgh, is believed to be dead and officers are treating his death as murder, however his body is yet to be recovered.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police believe the movements of the vehicle are central to the investigation. Credit: Police Scotland

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "This is obviously a very distressing time for Peter's family and our priority is to find him.

"I am therefore seeking the public’s help in trying to find Peter's body.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out which had led us to explore this area.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland, including travelling on the A7, the A68 or any others roads in these areas, during the hours of darkness on either Monday, 15 August, 2022 and Tuesday, 16 August, 2022.

"That evening and early morning was the end of the very hot weather we had, and a warning for thunderstorms was issued.

"I would ask anyone who may have been in these areas to think back to that time, you may remember it due to the unusual hot weather and thunderstorms.

"I believe the areas of the Scottish Borders and Northumberland are key to helping us find Peter, so please take time to think back and consider if you saw a 57 plate dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra in and around those areas.

"Did you see something a little odd or out of place, perhaps you noticed a car parked somewhere, or even off road, do you remember anything which struck you as odd at the time?

"I am also keen to speak to anyone who travels in these areas regularly and has a dash cam.

"Please check the footage as it may have captured something which could prove vital to our ongoing enquiries to locate Peter."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland online or by calling 101.