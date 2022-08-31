The granddaughter of a missing pensioner says she's "confused" after he went missing last week.

Thomas Jardine, 82, from Carlisle left a note which said "panic attack, love you all, dad" before going missing last Thursday.

His granddaughter, Rebekah Jardine, told ITV Border Mr Jardine did not suffer from panic attacks or dementia in his old age, and that his note did not match his state of mind.

She said: "This is not someone who will be out because he wants some time to himself, and he’s spending time somewhere - that would not be my grandad.

"Despite his age, there is no dementia or any issues like that, therefore he’s not just kind of out wandering for no reason."

Searches involving police and specialist teams from across the county are continuing in the quest to locate him.

Mr Jardine, 82, was last seen on Wednesday 24 August.

He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with grey hair, and was said to be travelling on foot.

Drones and dogs are among the resources being utilised in the search for Mr Jardine.

Meanwhile police are continuing to appeal for any members of the public with doorbell, vehicle dash-cam or other CCTV footage which may assist the enquiry to get in touch.

Specialist teams have conducted a search of the river Caldew from the area of Stead McAlpin, Cummersdale, northwards to the river Eden. Credit: Craig McGlasson News

A police spokesperson said: "People may see a larger-than-normal police presence in the Denton Holme area as part of this enquiry."

Around two dozen personnel are assisting in a search of the river Caldew from the area of Stead McAlpin, Cummersdale, northwards to the river Eden.

They include search and rescue technicians who have been scouring the water on foot.

Among those said to be providing assistance are helpers from West Cumbria Search and Rescue, North Cumbria Rescue and Response and also Maryport Inshore Rescue.

Cumbria Constabulary’s spokesman continued: "The searches, which have been taking place over a number of days, involve a police response including a specialist police search advisor, officers from the tactical support group and dog handlers."

Mr Jardine's granddaughter said that the state his flat was left in was cause for concern.

She said: "The blinds were shut up, the date wasn’t marked off his calendar. Just simple things like his bed not being made.

"I know my grandad and these things are done before he goes out in normal circumstances."

Ms Jardine also said that her granddad did not have the usual everyday items he would carry on him when leaving the house.

She said: "I need people to understand the severity of this and how desperate we are.

"My grandad is an amazing man and he’s 82 years of age and he deserves to be brought home to safety with his family in whatever circumstance."

Anyone who has information about Mr Jardine’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 101.