Two-time heavy weight champion Tyson Fury and his family have been enjoying a break in the Lake District.

The famous boxer and family were pictured on his wife Paris Fury's Instagram page.

Fury posed with his wife, brother Shane and sister in-law Helen, and all their children.

In the caption, Paris Fury even joked about the size of their family.

She wrote: "Me & Tyson and his brother Shane & Helen with our kids. 'Table for 15'"

The family are currently filming a multipart Netflix documentary series that follows Fury and as he retires and embraces family life with his wife, Paris, father, John (who named Fury after legendary boxer Mike Tyson), and six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena.

The series, At Home with the Furys, is currently set to be released in 2023.

