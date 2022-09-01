Tonight's Representing Border comes from the Borders General Hospital in Melrose for our first programme since the summer break. With Holyrood and Westminster set to return from recess next week we look at two of the biggest domestic challenges facing our two governments - the acute pressures on the local NHS and the cost of living crisis. Peter MacMahon speaks to Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and to Dr Lynn McCallum the Medical Director for NHS Borders.

