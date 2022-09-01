Cumbria set for improved wifi speeds with new broadband rollout

Cumbria is set to receive a new broadband rollout which is said to improve connectivity speeds for 65% of North West households.

The project is part of the Government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit which aims to connect rural towns and villages with faster broadband.

The Government expects to award the Cumbria contract in September.

Dr Neil Hudson, MP for Penrith and The Border, welcomed the news that 65.87% of homes and businesses across the North West would now have access to rapid and reliable internet.

However, he acknowledged more needed to be done in rural Cumbria.

"I realise just how important digital connectivity is to unlocking our rural economic potential and creating opportunities," he said.

“Here in Penrith and The Border we still face significant hurdles in connecting our more hard-to-reach communities, and I know many people have suffered with poor connections for too long."

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries joined Dr Hudson in Kirkoswald earlier this year to install new lighting-fast broadband.

She said: “The benefits of better broadband connectivity cannot be underestimated, and this work will mean those living in rural areas can enjoy 21st century speeds in the home and workplace, making their lives easier and more productive.”

