A Scottish border council has announced that refuse workers will strike next week over pay disputes.

Dumfries and Galloway will join the 19 other Scottish Council areas where binmen are taking industrial action.

Unite the Union rejected 2% and then a later 3.5% deal from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).

The deal then increased to 5% after Scottish ministers gave councils an additional £140m.

The unions said all staff should get a flat-rate £3,000 increase in wages because that will proportionately benefit the lowest paid more than the highest paid.

A 5% across the board increase means council executives on £80,000 will get £4,000 more but someone on £20,000 will only get £1,000.

Councils areas where strike action will take place between 6 to 14 September are:

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City

Angus

Dumfries and Galloway

Dundee

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Lothian

East Renfrewshire

Edinburgh

Falkirk

Fife

Glasgow

Highland

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Lothian

Six other council areas will also take strike action between 7 and 10 September:

Clackmannanshire

Midlothian

North Lanarkshire

Orkney

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

A statement on the Dumfries and Galloway Council website read: "We are expecting significant disruption to our household kerbside collections across the region between 6am on Tuesday 6 September and 6am on Wednesday 14 September due to strike action by Unite members.

"Unless the industrial action is called off, no household refuse, recycling or food waste collections will take place between the strike dates.

"Bulky uplifts and commercial waste collection may be impacted, too.

"Discussions remain ongoing between council leaders, trade unions and the Scottish Government with a view to agreeing a pay deal and resolving the dispute.

"We understand the impact and inconvenience this will cause and thank you for your patience."

People are advised to:

Safely store waste or recycling until the next collection if possible.

Squash plastic bottles and cans.

Flatten cardboard.

If you cannot store your waste or recycling until your next collection day, you can take the excess to a Household Waste Recycling Centre - if you book a slot.

Speak to neighbours who may need support managing their waste and explain the situation to those who may not have heard what's happening.

Consider delaying cutting your grass if you put your clippings in your general waste bin.

