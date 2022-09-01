Rail passengers are being warned to expect disruption later this month as further strikes have been announced.

Train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union will walk out on Thursday 15 September in a dispute over pay. It follows similar action in August.

Passengers on Avanti West Coast, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express will all be affected by the industrial action.

The action will bring to a standstill the main intercity routes from London to the Midlands, the of north England, and Scotland and Wales.

ASLEF said it regretted disrupting passengers but drivers could not accept a further pay freeze, after no increase in salary since 2019.

Mick Whelan, ASLEF's general secretary said: ‘'We regret that, once again, passengers are going to be inconvenienced. We don't want to go on strike - withdrawing our labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for a trade union - but the train companies have forced our hand.

The Department for Transport spokesperson said union leaders were again “choosing self-defeating strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.