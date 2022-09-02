Education and waste strikes across Scotland suspended

Waste disposal and education strikes that were scheduled to go ahead across Scotland have been suspended.

Unison members in non-teaching roles in schools as well as refuse workers will continue work as a result of a new pay offer.

The offer, which was also extended to GMB and Unite members, will give:

a £2,000 increase to staff earning less than £20,500

a £1,925 increase to those earning between £20,500 and £60,000

a £3,000 maximum increase for earners over that threshold.

Unison said the pay envelope was increased to £600 million after talks with the First Minister, who had previously ruled out such an increase.

Johanna Baxter, the union's head of local government, said: "This offer is a victory for Unison members.

"It has taken eight months and the industrial might of Unison members in schools and early years and waste and recycling workers to drag £600 million out of Scottish Government and Cosla and into the pockets hardworking people.

"Cosla originally offered 2%, then 3.5%, then 5% - now we have £600 million on the table, which is a 7.5% increase to the total pay bill and 87% of our council workers will receive fully consolidated increases between 5% to 10%.

"Unison want to get this money into the pockets of council workers now while we continue the campaign to support people through the cost-of-living crisis."

