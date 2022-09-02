A man has been arrested in Allerdale on suspicion of threats to kill.

Cumbria Police says the force was contacted at 8:55pm on 1 September with concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Princess Drive, Maryport.

Officers are said to have attended and found a male in possession of a knife inside. There was no-one else in the property.

Armed officers were deployed as a precaution and a man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.

He was taken to hospital with a foot injury and is now in police custody.

