Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill after being found with knife in Allerdale
A man has been arrested in Allerdale on suspicion of threats to kill.
Cumbria Police says the force was contacted at 8:55pm on 1 September with concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Princess Drive, Maryport.
Officers are said to have attended and found a male in possession of a knife inside. There was no-one else in the property.
Armed officers were deployed as a precaution and a man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.
He was taken to hospital with a foot injury and is now in police custody.
