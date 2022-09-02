The Tour of Britain is set to head through the Scottish Borders for its second stage.

Some of the world’s top cyclists, including Australian and Tour de France podium finisher Richie Porte, will race through the Scottish Borders on Monday 5 September.

The 175km route will see riders from 18 teams start in Hawick at 11am and finish in Duns.

The sprint finish in Duns’ Newtown Street is expected at about 3:30pm.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Member for Community and Business Development, said: “The Scottish Borders has played host to the Tour of Britain on numerous occasions and each time the support at the roadside has been phenomenal.

"I have no doubt it will the same again next week.

“We are delighted to have been able to bring the race back for another stage start in Hawick, which provides a great opportunity to see the riders up close before racing starts.

"In Duns there will be the Tour Village and a big screen to keep up to date on the race as it winds its way across the Borders.”

Here is what you need to know about the route and where you can watch the race.

The Route will pass through:

Bonchester Bridge

Jedburgh

Morebattle

Town Yetholm

Kelso

Birgham

Coldstream

Whitsome

Allanton

Chirnside

Ayton

Eyemouth

Reston

Cranshaws

Longformacus

The second stage route will pass through the Scottish Border region. Credit: Tour of Britain

Starting in North Bridge Street, Hawick at 11am the race will take the riders out to Cogsmill, where there is an organised coffee morning and free parking at the Cogsmill Community Hall.

Hawick Cycling Club members are also going to line the climb there, with other spectators where they aim to encourage people to make lots of noise as the Tour passes.

The race then heads to Bonchester Bridge and Jedburgh, where it will pass Jedburgh Abbey, before turning off the A68 at Bonjedward.

At Kalemouth the riders head for Morebattle, for the first sprint, and then reach Town Yetholm before heading north-west to Kelso.

After racing through Kelso town centre it will go alongside the River Tweed to the second sprint point in Coldstream.

Racers will then pass through Lennel, Whitsome, Allanton and Chirnside before the riders head for the coast, passing Ayton on the way to Eyemouth.

At Coldingham the race heads back west, with another sprint in Reston before the climb to Cranshaws and the Whiteadder Reservoir.

After a short stretch in East Lothian and a climb to Wanside Rig, the race returns to the Borders as it turns for Longformacus.

The route then sees climbs at Mainslaughter Law and Hardens Hill before a fast downhill stretch which goes past Duns Golf Club.

The sprint for the finish line will begin as the riders pass Berwickshire High School before a short uphill kick into Duns town centre and the finish line in Newtown Street.

How to get there:

There are a number of ways of travelling to Hawick, where stage two will depart from North Bridge Street at 11am.

The nearest train station is the Borders Railway station at Galashiels and buses can be taken to Hawick.

Public transport from the west is also available, with the Borders Buses X95 running from Carlisle to Edinburgh via Hawick.

The earliest bus does not arrive in Hawick until 10:13am.

Free car parking is widely available in Hawick, including at the Common Haugh car park, and in North Bridge Street.

