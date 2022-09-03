Fears for local communities as two dairy sites in region may close

Council bosses say they will support workers whose jobs could be under threat from the possible closure of two dairy sites in our region.

Dumfries and Galloway Council says Rowan Glen in Newton Stewart and Dale Farm in Kendal are under consultation to close operations by their parent company.

The Rowan Glen site is famous for its yoghurts which are sold across the UK.

It could mean the loss of a number of jobs. It is thought that around 200 people in total work at both sites.

Dale Farm Ltd, which is based in Northern Ireland, has stated in its annual report that the company has faced a challenging year which has been affected by the pandemic as well as Brexit.

Council leaders say that the company has carried out a review into their business which has resulted in the plans that could shut the two sites.

In a statement Dumfries and Galloway Council has urged the local economic development agency - South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) - to look for alternative solutions to the closure of the Rowan Glen facility in Newton Stewart and to support workers to find alternative employment.

"This is sad news," said Linda Dorward, Co-Leader for Dumfries and Galloway Council.

"Through SOSE, we will focus our best efforts to ensure staff are supported as much as possible.

"However, we are still committed to working through our partners to consult with Dale Farm Ltd to see if there is anything that can be done to keep the plants open."

"The Council will do all that it can," added Stephen Thompson, Co-Leader Leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council.

"Hopefully SOSE can assist the company to identify potential investors and we will work alongside and offer our Council support, where possible.

"We are focussed on finding a resolution to the situation."

Partnership Action for Continuing Employment - which is a Scottish Government initiative to support workers being made redundant - is also ready to help any former staff with advice and support.

ITV Border has approached Dale Farm ltd for a comment and is awaiting a reply.

