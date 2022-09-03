The family of an 89-year-old man who died following a crash in the Lake District have described him as "a huge character" who "enjoyed life".

The man, who has not been named, died on Saturday 27 August after a collision involving his red Honda Civic on 10 August on the A591 near Dunmail Raise.

No other persons were injured.

Officers launched an appeal for a group of motorcyclists who were in the area at the time of the collision to get in touch - an appeal that extended to all witnesses.

In a statement, the deceased's family said:

"Born and raised in Paisley, our Dad moved to Penrith nearly 60 years ago. "Our mum has lost her beloved husband of 55 years."We as a family have lost a huge character from all of our lives who we loved dearly, he will be missed more than he would know. "Our dad, grandad, great grandad enjoyed life. Whether he was spending time with family, growing his tomatoes in his much-loved greenhouse, having a crack and a couple of drinks with friends playing dominoes, or going out and about on his scooter. "To those that knew him he always had a smile and twinkle in his eye, he would always stop for a crack. There are no words we can say to express our loss, a husband, father taken too soon."

