A body has been found in the search for a missing Cumbrian man.

Cumbria Police recovered a body thought to be Carlisle man Thomas Jardine on Sunday 4 September.

The body was recovered from the River Eden, near Sheepmount playing fields in the city.

It has not been formally identified however Mr Jardine’s family have been notified.

The police are not treating the recovery of the body as suspicious.

The 82-year-old went missing on Thursday 25 August after leaving a note which said "panic attack, love you all dad".

Speaking to ITV Border last week, his granddaughter Rebekah said Mr Jardine did not suffer from panic attacks or dementia in his old age.

She added that his note did not match his state of mind.

Drones and dogs have been used in the search.

Cumbria Police said it wanted to thank those who had help in the search for Mr Jardine.

