Tonight's programme comes from Westminster as Liz Truss wins the Tory leadership to become the new Prime Minister. Ms Truss promises to deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy. We hear what people in Hawick think of her plans. Peter MacMahon asks the Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross how Ms Truss can cut taxes while finding tens of billions to help with energy bills. And Rachel Wearmouth from the New Statesman and The Daily Telegraph's Ben Riley-Smith join Peter to consider the daunting economic and political challenges facing the new PM.

