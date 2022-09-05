A devoted husband has completed his 1,000th climb of a Lake District fell in aid of a local hospice.

Steve Hartley, from the Westward area near Wigton, has been climbing Carrock Fell since 2013 to raise money for Eden Valley Hospice, which supports his wife Jan, who has Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Since starting the challenge, Mr Hartley has climbed the fell - which is more than 2,000 ft - 100 times each year.

That's the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest from sea level five times.

The 69-year-old has raised over £5,500 over the last nine years and hopes his final climb on 5 September will boost the total higher.

Mr Hartley said: "I’m supporting Eden Valley Hospice as it has provided my wife vital day care services over the years, until Covid intervened, giving her important social interaction and interest which she might otherwise not get."

Taking in the ambitious challenge mirrors a previous past-time Mr and Mrs Hartley enjoyed together as the couple enjoyed hill-walking until Mrs Hartley's condition deteriorated, causing the loss of some physical ability.

As his wife's carer, Mr Hartley chose Carrock Fell in the Northern Lakes so he could complete his mission without leaving Mrs Hartley for too long and disrupting her care.

He added: "Like many charities, the hospice has struggled financially recently and needs as much support as possible."

Eden Valley Hospice needs to raise more than £3 million each year to continue to provide its services to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

