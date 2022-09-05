A climber in his 70s has died in the Lake District while climbing with friends.

The group was on their third climb of the day at Bram Crag Quarry, near Keswick, when the man collapsed while being belayed to the ground.

The ground party climbed to his aid to start CPR as Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were called to help.

A spokesperson for the team said: " On arrival the team assisted in the lowering of the man to the ground where he had immediate medical attention.

"Tragically the man had no signs of life."

The North West Air Ambulance and Coastguard helicopters were also requested for assistance.

After just over two-and-a-half hours the climber showed no signs of life and the helicopters were stood down.

Twenty members of Keswick Mountain Rescue team helped in the recovery of the climber on Thursday 1 September.

The organisation said its "thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the friends and family of the man".

