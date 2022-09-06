Tonight's programme comes from Westminster. On her first day in Downing Street Liz Truss promises to deal with the energy crisis and grow the economy with tax cuts. Peter MacMahon speaks to the SNP's Commons Leader Ian Blackford. And Peter asks Akash Paun, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government if relations between Holyrood and Westminster could be reset under a Truss premiership. Also on the programme the First Minister unveils her Programme for Government. Rent and rail fares frozen but Nicola Sturgeon warns of hard choices ahead.

