A 13-year-old girl has been left in a critical condition after a collision with a bus near Peebles.

The crash happened on the A72 at Eshiels on Monday 5 September shortly after 4pm, while the teenager was walking.

Following the incident, the girl was taken to the New Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital.

The A72 was closed between Cardrona and Peebles until roughly 9pm whilst Police Scotland carried out enquiries. Inspector Stephen Quinn of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident and we will continue to support them throughout.“Our enquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash and hasn’t already spoken to police to contact us."He added: “I am also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash as well, so if you were in the area at the time and may have captured footage, then please get in touch.”