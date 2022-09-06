The Borders could soon become a leading cycling destination under newly unveiled plans.

The South of Scotland Cycling Partnership revealed its proposals on Monday 5 September which include the hope to improve cycling infrastructure in the region and to make the sport more accessible and inclusive.

There are also ambitions for the plans to help the region reach its Net Zero Targets by 2045.

There are six themes covered by the strategy announced by the partnership, coversing all aspects of cycling in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

These include:

Infrastructure

Sport, recreation and wellbeing

Sustainable economy and communities

Innovation and technology

Destination development and promotion

Events

The partnership is made up of local and national groups which represents thousands of people.

It hopes the proposals will capitalise on the UCI Cycling World Championships next year, putting the region on the map for cycling.

Events are taking place across Scotland in August 2023 as part of the championships, with the South hosting three of the 13 championships.

One million spectators are expected in the region for the event and more than one billion viewers are expected to watch worldwide. This makes it one of the top 10 global sporting events.

The South of Scotland Cycling Partnership hopes that if the area becomes a cycling destination, the sport will become even more popular in the region, particularly in people's everyday lives.

Proposals for making the South of Scotland a cycling destination have been endorsed by the Convention of the South of Scotland (COSS) in Hawick, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders councils.

It is hoped the strategy will help make cycling more popular in the South of Scotland. Credit: South of Scotland Enterprise

Dumfries and Galloway Council Co-Leaders, Councillor Linda Dorward and Councillor Stephen Thompson, said in a joint statement: “We have a proud recent history of hosting world class cycling events within Dumfries and Galloway, as have our neighbours in the Scottish Borders. The South of Scotland is the perfect destination to come cycling."

The chair of the South of Scotland Enterprise is Professor Russel Griggs.

He said: "Cycling can positively impact so many aspects of our society, helping address fuel poverty, transport issues, community isolation, health and wellbeing, workforce and education inclusion and diversity and equality.

“It can stimulate economic investments, drive demand in innovation and create skilled jobs.

“That is why the South of Scotland Cycling Partnership Strategy is so important."

Ahead of the World Championships next year, director of strategy and policy impacts of the event, Craig Burn added: “The South of Scotland has absolutely embraced the wider ambition for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

"The launch of the South of Scotland Cycling Strategy is testament to the partners for having the foresight and vision to ensure the power of the bike is positioned as a force for good to support and address key policy priorities such as public health, transport, tourism and the economy."

The South of Scotland Cycling Partnership is made up of a number of local and national partners. Credit: South of Scotland Enterprise

