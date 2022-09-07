Catch Up On Representing Border - 7th September 2022

On tonight's programme - as the new Prime Minister gets set to unveil her energy plan, Liz Truss rules out a windfall tax on oil and gas companies. We have highlights of Ms Truss's debut at Prime Minister's Questions and the Westminster Editor of The Daily Record, Torcuil Crichton, gives his verdict on today's PMQs. After Alistair Jack is re-appointed as Scottish Secretary, Peter MacMahon questions the Dumfries and Galloway MP on energy bills, relations with the Scottish Government and raising the bar on another independence referendum. And in Holyrood the Deputy First Minister announces half a billion pounds of cuts and savings to help meet the cost of council workers' pay awards.

